Baylor AD Mack Rhoades to lead CFP selection committee

IRVING, Texas — Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades will lead the College Football Playoff selection committee next season.

Other new members of the 13-person committee will be former Michigan State and Cincinnati coach Mark Dantonio, Maryland AD Damon Evans, Middle Tennessee State AD Chris Massaro, former Mississippi tight end Wesley Walls and sports writers Ivan Maisel and Steve Wieberg.

The committee is in charge of ranking the teams to set them into the 12-team postseason bracket that debuted last season. Still undetermined is whether there will be changes to the system in 2025.

The commissioners from the SEC and Big Ten are in favor of reworking the system so that conference winners aren't automatically awarded first-round byes. But any changes for the upcoming season would require a unanimous vote of the 11 conference commissioners and Notre Dame AD who run the playoff.