Chambers throws for 3 TDs, runs for another in Montana State's 38-22 win

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Sean Chambers threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Montana State to a 38-22 win over Portland State on Saturday.

The Bobcats (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, have won 23 straight home games, the longest streak in school history and the longest active streak in Division I.

Chambers was 14-of-21 passing for 143 yards and rushed for another 118 on four carries including an 88-yard touchdown.

Jared White added 102 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 51-yard run as the Bobcats — the top FCS team in rushing yards per game — finished with 313.

The teams came in as the Big Sky's top two scoring offenses with Montana State averaging 44.0 points per game and the Vikings 43.5. The Bobcats outgained the Vikings 456-311.

Montana State led 17-14 at halftime before pulling away in the second half beginning with Chambers' 88-yard score in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Chambers added a 20-yard scoring pass to Clevan Thomas and a 3-yarder to Derryk Snell — Snell's second TD of the day — for a 38-14 lead.

Dante Chachere ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns and had 105 yards passing but was intercepted twice for Portland State (2-3, 1-1).

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll