Patino kicks FG in overtimie to lift Eastern Illinois past Charlston Southern, 16-13

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Julian Patino kicked an 18-yard field goal in overtime to lift Eastern Illinois past Charleston Southern 16-13 in a Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Association game on Saturday.

The victory gives the Panthers two straight wins after snapping a string of six straight losses.

Reid Montgomery kicked field goals from 37- and 39-yards out in the second quarter to give Charleston Southern (1-10, 0-8) a 6-0 lead, but Eastern Illinois roared back in the final 1:36 of the half after MJ Flowers scored from the 2 to put the Panthers in the lead, 7-6. After forcing the Buccaneers to go three-and-out, Pierce Holley threw 18 yards to Alex Herrera with 36 seconds left to take a 13-6 lead at the break. Jamil Bishop scored from 15-yards out with just under five minutes left in regulation to tie the game at 13-13.

The Panthers (3-8, 2-5) stopped Autavius Ison on fourth-and-1 at the 16 in the Buccaneers overtime possession, then drove to the Charlston Southern 1 before Patino kicked the game-winning field goal on fourth down.

Eastern Illinois plays at Tennessee Tech in Saturday's season finale. Charleston Southern will look to snap its nine-game losing streak in its finale at one-win Florida State.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football