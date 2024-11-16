SportsCollegeCollege Football

Patino kicks FG in overtimie to lift Eastern Illinois past Charlston Southern, 16-13

By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Julian Patino kicked an 18-yard field goal in overtime to lift Eastern Illinois past Charleston Southern 16-13 in a Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Association game on Saturday.

The victory gives the Panthers two straight wins after snapping a string of six straight losses.

Reid Montgomery kicked field goals from 37- and 39-yards out in the second quarter to give Charleston Southern (1-10, 0-8) a 6-0 lead, but Eastern Illinois roared back in the final 1:36 of the half after MJ Flowers scored from the 2 to put the Panthers in the lead, 7-6. After forcing the Buccaneers to go three-and-out, Pierce Holley threw 18 yards to Alex Herrera with 36 seconds left to take a 13-6 lead at the break. Jamil Bishop scored from 15-yards out with just under five minutes left in regulation to tie the game at 13-13.

The Panthers (3-8, 2-5) stopped Autavius Ison on fourth-and-1 at the 16 in the Buccaneers overtime possession, then drove to the Charlston Southern 1 before Patino kicked the game-winning field goal on fourth down.

Eastern Illinois plays at Tennessee Tech in Saturday's season finale. Charleston Southern will look to snap its nine-game losing streak in its finale at one-win Florida State.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME