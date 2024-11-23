SportsCollegeCollege Football

Chase Artopoeus has two TD passes, TD run as Chattanooga tops Austin Peay 24-17 in season finale

By The Associated Press

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Chase Artopoeus threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Chattanooga to a 24-17 victory over Austin Peay in a nonconference regular-season finale on Saturday.

Chattanooga (7-5) jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead on Jude Kelley's 28-yard field goal and Artopoeus' 9-yard touchdown toss to Javin Whatley with 42 seconds left. The score came five plays after Alex Mitchell intercepted a pass from Austin Smith, giving the Mocs the ball at the Governors' 26-yard line.

Austin Peay answered in the second quarter with help from a Chattanooga turnover. Ellis Ellis Jr. picked off Artopoeus and the Governors took over at the Mocs' 30. Smith completed three straight passes — the last one covering 4 yards to Jaden Barnes to get Austin Peay within three points. Carson Smith followed with a 35-yard field goal to tie it at 10.

Chattanooga regained the lead with 4:01 left in the third quarter when Artopoeus capped a nine-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Smith had a 23-yard touchdown run to get Austin Peay within seven with 8:08 left in the game. The Governors drove to the Mocs' 30, but Smith's fourth-down pass fell incomplete with 41 seconds to go.

Artopoeus completed 15 of 21 passes for 161 yards for Chattanooga. He had a 7-yard scoring toss to John McIntyre to put the Mocs up 24-10 early in the final quarter.

Smith finished with 192 yards on 21-for-36 passing for Austin Peay, which finishes its first season under head coach Jeff Faris with a 4-8 record.

Rusty Wright became the first Chattanooga coach to finish .500 or better in each of his first six seasons.

Chattanooga snapped Austin Peay's nine-game win streak with a 24-21 victory on the road to close out the regular season last year.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME