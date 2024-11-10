Davis, Durant power ground game and Chattanooga tops The Citadel 31-7

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Reggie Davis ran for 115 yards, Justus Durant added 103 yards with two touchdowns, and Chattanooga breezed past The Citadel 31-7 on Saturday.

Chattanooga (6-4, 5-2 Southern Conference) had 246 yards rushing.

Luke Schomburg threw two touchdown passes for Chattanooga, both in the second quarter as the Mocs took a 14-0 lead into halftime.

After Cooper Wallace's 50-yard touchdown run got the Bulldogs on the board, Chattanooga wrapped up the scoring with a field goal by Jude Kelley and Durant's two touchdown runs.

There were only 30 pass attempts in the game. Schomburg was 8 for 15 for 131 yards and three quarterbacks combined to go 5 for 15 for 44 yards for The Citadel (4-6, 2-5).

The Bulldogs managed a total of 277 yards with 11 first downs and turned it over three times. The Mocs had 377 yards, 22 first downs and no turnovers.

