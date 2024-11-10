SportsCollegeCollege Football

Davis, Durant power ground game and Chattanooga tops The Citadel 31-7

By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Reggie Davis ran for 115 yards, Justus Durant added 103 yards with two touchdowns, and Chattanooga breezed past The Citadel 31-7 on Saturday.

Chattanooga (6-4, 5-2 Southern Conference) had 246 yards rushing.

Luke Schomburg threw two touchdown passes for Chattanooga, both in the second quarter as the Mocs took a 14-0 lead into halftime.

After Cooper Wallace's 50-yard touchdown run got the Bulldogs on the board, Chattanooga wrapped up the scoring with a field goal by Jude Kelley and Durant's two touchdown runs.

There were only 30 pass attempts in the game. Schomburg was 8 for 15 for 131 yards and three quarterbacks combined to go 5 for 15 for 44 yards for The Citadel (4-6, 2-5).

The Bulldogs managed a total of 277 yards with 11 first downs and turned it over three times. The Mocs had 377 yards, 22 first downs and no turnovers.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME