Michigan hires former UNC assistant Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator and QBs coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former North Carolina assistant Chip Lindsey has been hired as Michigan's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The Wolverines made it official Friday, bringing in Lindsey in an effort to revamp the team's struggling offense. Lindsey left UNC while the Tar Heels were hiring six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick as their head coach. Belichick is expected to reunite some of his former NFL staff in New England.

Lindsey landed at Michigan, where coach Sherrone Moore fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell three days after the team's 13-10 victory at Ohio State to close the regular season. Campbell was Michigan’s quarterbacks coach when it won the national title after working as an offensive analyst during the 2022 season.

Lindsey brings 27 years of collegiate coaching experience to Ann Arbor. He has led offenses that averaged at least 30 points a game in nine of his 12 seasons as a full-time coach at the collegiate level.

“After spending a considerable amount of time together, I knew that Chip was the right fit to coordinate our offense," Moore said in a statement. “We share the same philosophy regarding structure, scheme and player development, and I know his leadership of the offense will place our players in the best position to succeed.”

Prior to joining UNC's staff, Lindsey was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCF in 2022. He also spent time at Troy, Auburn, Arizona State and Southern Mississippi.