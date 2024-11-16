The Citadel rallies in second half to beat Wofford 30-17

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Cooper Wallace scored on a 54-yard third-quarter run to give The Citadel the lead and the Bulldogs scored 17 second-half points to beat Wofford 30-17 on Saturday.

Evan Byrd forced a fumble recovered by Josh Cole and on the next play came Javonte Graves-Billips' 23-yard TD reception from Johnathan Bennett early in the fourth for the game's final points.

Bennett threw for 166 yards with both of his TD passes going to Graves-Billips.

Isaiah Wadsworth blocked a punt and Javario Tinch scooped it up and scored to give the Terriers (5-6, 3-5 Southern Conference) a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

The Bulldogs (5-6, 3-5) tightened the game with Graves-Billips' 33-yard TD reception and the second of three Ben Barnes field goals that came at the end of the half to close within 17-13.

Wofford's Amari Odom threw for 159 yards including a touchdown to J.T. Smith Jr. and was intercepted once. Ryan Ingram rushed for 103 yards.