CJ Montes passes for 319 yards and 5 TDs to help Fordham beat Wagner 46-14

NEW YORK — CJ Montes threw for career highs of 319 yards and five touchdown passes, MJ Wright had eight receptions for 96 yards and two TDs and Fordham beat Wagner 46-14 Saturday.

Montes completed 24 of 31 passes and added 58 yards rushing on 10 carries for Fordham (1-1). Cody Garrett caught six passes for 102 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown, Julius Loughridge ran for 85 yards and a score on 19 carries and Jacob Rodriguez capped the scoring with a 5-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

After Wagner went three-and-out on the game's opening drive, Montes led a six-play, 92-yard drive, including a 24-yard pass to Mekai Felton on a third-and-6 before the pair connected on a 44-yard touchdown pass that made it 7-0 with 10:09 to play in the first quarter.

Ryan Liszner kicked 35 yard field goal late in the first quarter for Wagner but the Rams answered with an 18-play, 85-yard drive that took nearly-8 minutes off the clock and gave Fordham a 14-3 lead when Loughridge scored on a 6-yard run.

Wright caught a 23-yard TD pass that made it 21-3 before halftime and, after Fordham went three-and-out to open the third quarter, James Conway forced a fumble that was recovered by Sam Buerkle at the Wagner 21. On the next play, Montes hit Wright for a 21-yard touchdown to give the Rams a 25-point lead.

Steven Krajewski was 19-of-33 passing for 334 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Wagner. Trevor Shorter caught five passes for 131 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown.