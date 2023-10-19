Clemson, Miami meet in ACC matchup of teams that have fallen out of rankings

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Clemson (4-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Miami (4-2, 0-2), Saturday, 8 p.m.ET (ACC Network)

Line: Clemson by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Clemson leads 7-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For Clemson, it's a chance to have a three-game winning streak for the first time this season and ensure remaining in the top half of the ACC standings. For Miami, it's a chance to avoid a three-game losing streak and snap a slide that has seen the Hurricanes fall out of the AP Top 25 and the ACC race. Both teams were ranked earlier this season.

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik vs. Miami's secondary. Klubnik has taken some heat at times this season but has thrown 151 consecutive passes without an interception, and now faces a Miami secondary that has struggled over the last two games — giving up a touchdown with 2 seconds left in the debacle against Georgia Tech, then offering little resistance against North Carolina last week.

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown in front of North Carolina defensive back Alijah Huzzie (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Credit: AP/Chris Seward

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Clemson: DE T.J. Parker is a freshman who's made an impact on a deep, experienced defensive line. Parker leads the Tigers with 8.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback pressures and four sacks. His speed off the edge has had him in backfields making plays all season lone.

Miami: WR Xavier Restrepo has emerged as the clear No. 1 option for Miami's offense, and the Hurricanes will likely use him early and often in an effort to keep pace on Saturday. But if QB Tyler Van Dyke — whose health has been in some question — struggles or can't go, the Hurricanes will have to rely on the run game instead.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal discusses a call with an official during the first half an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Credit: AP/Chris Seward

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney tied the program's all-time wins record with 165 after a 17-12 victory over Wake Forest two weeks ago. Swinney will break that tie with the late Frank Howard with the Tigers' next victory. ... Miami is 0-5 in ACC home games since the start of the 2022 season, getting outscored 182-84 in those contests. ... Clemson has not played a road game against the Hurricanes since a 58-0 victory in 2015, the biggest home loss in Miami history. The Hurricanes dismissed then-head coach Al Golden a day later. ... The Tigers have posted 35 ACC wins on the road since 2015, the most of any league program in that span. ... Miami is 0-4 in its last four meetings against Clemson, getting outscored 178-30. Clemson has scored at least 38 points in all four of those games.

