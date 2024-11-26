Clemson AD Neff says school will fully fund NCAA settlement and add 150 scholarships in two years

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson athletic director Graham Neff told athletic backers that the school will fully participate in revenue sharing under the NCAA's upcoming House settlement and will add 150 scholarships across all sports for the 2025-26 academic year.

Neff sent out a letter to Clemson supporters on Tuesday, saying the department was “taking decisive action to best position ourselves for long-term success.”

The NCAA’s $2.8 billion settlement is a proposed resolution to three antitrust lawsuits that alleged the NCAA illegally restricted college athletes from earning money. A final approval hearing is set for April 2025.

Neff said the school would share the maximum allowable amount of $20.5 million in 2025-26 with its athletes under the House agreement. It would also increase its scholarships to athletes for a current total of 275 to 425 across all of its 21 sports in that year.

Neff told supporters that revenue-sharing payments would supplement scholarships. Clemson's athletic department will create “a centralized ‘Front Office’ to oversee contract details, compliance and allocation strategy," he wrote.

—-

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports