Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin out after Tigers uncharacteristically struggle against run

CLEMSON, S.C. — Wes Goodwin has been fired as Clemson's defensive coordinator after three seasons, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday.

The Tigers, traditionally one of the top run-stopping teams in the country, rank 85th in rushing defense after allowing more than 200 yards in five games. They gave up 292 yards on the ground in their College Football Playoff loss to Texas, the most in a game in 10 years, and two Longhorns running backs had more than 100 yards.

The 40-year-old Goodwin was named defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after the Tigers' 2021 Cheez-It Bowl win over Iowa State.

“I want to thank Wes for his character, commitment, leadership and dedication as well as the relentless work ethic with which he approached his job every day,” Swinney said. “Wes has been a part of our program for 13 of the past 16 years, and he played an instrumental part in all of our success. I love Wes and his family and wish him all the best as he continues his journey. I know he has a bright future ahead.”

Swinney said he hoped to have a new defensive coordinator hired by the end of the month.