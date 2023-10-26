Cocktails outside, SEC rivals inside as No. 1 Georgia and Florida clash in Jacksonville

A look at Week 9 inthe Southeastern Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0) vs. Florida (5-2, 3-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

The event popularly known as the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party resumes its annual gathering outside EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, while the two rivals meet inside with East Division implications. Georgia is coming off a bye and looks to widen its one-game lead over Florida and No. 16 Missouri (next week’s opponent) and extend its winning streak to 24. The Bulldogs boast FBS' No. 3 offense (509.4 yards per game) and No. 5 passing game (337.0) along with having the No. 10 defense (91.4 yards allowed). Quarterback Carson Beck, a Jacksonville native, has completed 74% of his passes for 2,152 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Gators have won two straight; Graham Mertz has passed for 12 touchdowns along with 1,872 yards. Ricky Pearsall has 43 receptions for 624 yards and three TDs. Georgia leads the series 55-44-2 and is 5-2 against Florida under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs are favored by 14.5 points, according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook.

BEST MATCHUP

No. 21 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2) visits border rival Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) with both schools seeking rebounds from losses after blowing double-digit leads. The Volunteers led No. 9 Alabama 20-7 at halftime before allowing 27 unanswered points in Tuscaloosa and dropping their second SEC game 34-20. Kentucky had a bye after losing a 14-0 first-quarter lead against Missouri and its second consecutive game, 38-21. Rushing attacks will be on display in Lexington with the Vols leading the SEC at 217.29 yards per game. Wildcats running back Ray Davis averages a conference-best 111.6 yards per contest and has scored a SEC-best 78 points.

LONG SHOT

Vanderbilt is 2-18 as Mississippi’s homecoming opponent and enters Saturday night’s meeting in Oxford as a 24.5-point underdog, according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook. The overall series is much closer with the No. 12 Rebels leading 53-40-2, though Ole Miss has won eight of 10 against the Commodores. Vandy seeks its first series win since 2012.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Missouri’s Brady Cook completed his ninth pass over 40 yards this season with a 42-yard TD to Luther Burden against South Carolina. The Tigers completed just seven over 40 yards last season. ... Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson had two sacks while posting his 14th career double-digit tackle game with 14 stops at Arkansas. His 71 total tackles are second to teammate Jett Johnson in the SEC. ... Alabama’s Will Reichard has made 28 consecutive field goals, including kicks of 42 and 50 yards during a 10-point game against Tennessee.

IMPACT PLAYER

Missouri’s Cody Schrader has rushed for a league-best 807 yards on 140 carries and ranks second in per-game average at 100.9. He carried 26 times for a Tigers career high of 159 yards with two scores in last week’s 34-12 victory over South Carolina, his fourth 100-yard game this season and eighth in his career. He gained 102 on 13 attempts before halftime, both season highs. He earned SEC weekly honors as the top offensive player on Monday.

