Rucker throws for 5 TDs - again; sets records in Bucknell's 48-34 win over Colgate

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Ralph Rucker IV threw for 437 yards and five touchdowns and Bucknell beat Colgate 48-34 in a season ender for both teams on Saturday.

Rucker became Bucknell’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns and the first quarterback to ever throw for 400 yards in a game. The five-touchdown scoring effort was his second consecutive game with a school-record-tying five passing touchdowns.

Rucker passed Scott Auchenbach’s 42 career passing touchdowns, finishing the game with 46 career TDs. He broke his own single-game passing record of 387 yards, a record he set last season against the Raiders. He also holds school records for single-season passing touchdowns (25) and single-season passing yards (2,826), eclipsing records he set last season. Rucker is now second all-time on Bucknell’s passing yards list with 5,363 career passing yards.

Bucknell finishes 6-6, 4-2. It is Bucknell’s best finish in the Patriot League and the most overall wins since 2014 when the Bison went 8-3.

Jake Staerney threw for 248 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for Colgate (2-10, 1-5).