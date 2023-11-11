LIU romps past Wagner

Chris Howell and Luca Stanzani combined for 199 yards passing and three touchdowns, as host LIU beat Wagner, 49-14, on Saturday.

Long Island scored 35 unanswered points in the second half after a 14-14 tie at halftime.

The Sharks opened the third quarter with an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by Howell's 4-yard touchdown pass to Abidin Dauti to take the lead for good.

A Wagner drive fizzled at midfield and Davon Wells returned a punt 49 yards to the Wagner 36. Pass interference on the next play moved the Sharks to the Wagner 21. Howell then ran 14 yards to the 7 and Jaden Dawkins scored ran it in from there on the next play to make it 28-14.

Leak Bryant's 17-yard touchdown reception from Stanzani midway through the fourth quarter made it 35-14.

Angelo Rodriguez scored on a 28-yard run with 2:04 remaining and Rudy Silvera returned a fumble 32 yards for another score to cap it.

Owen Glascoe scored first-half touchdowns on a 14-yard run and a 54-yard catch.

Rodriguez carried eight times for 60 yards and Wells had four catches for 90 yards.

The Sharks (4-6, 4-2 NEC) are tied for second place in the NEC with Merrimack, one game behind Duquesne.

Rickey Spruill carried 27 times for 130 yards and a touchdown for Wagner (3-7, 3-4).