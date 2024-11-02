SportsCollegeCollege Football

Cornell jumps to a big lead early, wins 106th meeting with Princeton 49-35

By The Associated Press

PRINCETON, N.J. — Jameson Wang threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third in a 21-0 first quarter to kick-start Cornell to a 49-35 win over of Princeton in an Ivy League battle on Saturday.

The Big Red (3-4, 2-2), who won for just the 38th time in the 106-game history of the series, raced to a 28-0 lead before the Tigers (2-5, 1-3) could find the end zone.

Wang drove Cornell 75 yards with the opening kick, running in from the 8 on the 11th play of the series. After stopping Princeton on fourth-and-one at its own 34, Wang needed just three plays to get back to the end zone, hitting Samuel Musungu for 28 yards and Ryder Kurtz for a 4-yard touchdown. On the Tigers' next series Hunter Sloan stormed into the Princeton backfield to sack Blaine Hipa for a 9-yard loss on fourth-and-3 at the Cornell 38. Wang found Kurtz from 11-yards out for the third touchdown of the quarter.

Cornell forced a Princeton punt on the Tigers third possession and Eddy Tillman punched in from the 2 to make it 28-0 minutes into the second quarter and the Big Red made it 35-14 at the break and 49-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Hipa threw for three fourth-quarter touchdowns, finding Luke Colella from 14-yards out and Charley Rossi for a 20-yard score and again from 14-yards out with :14 left in the game to set the final margin.

Wang finished 23 of 30 for 262 yards passing and three touchdowns with an interception. He added 31 yards rushing and a touchdown on six carries. Musungu finished with eight catches for 165 yards and a touchdown and Kurtz had 38 yards five catches, two for touchdowns.

Hipa was 26-of-40 passing for 257 yards and three touchdowns. AJ Barber caught nine passes for 59 yards and Colella caught five for 56 yards and a touchdown.

