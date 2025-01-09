Texas and Ohio State coaches offer prayers for those affected by California wildfires

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, a California native, opened the Cotton Bowl news conference Thursday by offering thoughts and prayers for everyone affected by the ongoing wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area, and for those impacted by a deadly terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

The Longhorns are in North Texas to play in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Ohio State on Friday night.

“With the recent tragic events in New Orleans and obviously what’s happening in Los Angeles right now ... speaking on behalf of myself, coach (Ryan) Day, both of our programs, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those that have been affected by this,” Sarkisian said. “What is happening in Los Angeles right now is unfathomable.”

The Buckeyes beat Oregon last week in an CFP quarterfinal game at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, before the outbreak of what are now multiple wildfires.

Both coaches gave an opening statement before taking questions Thursday. Day began his by saying he echoed Sarkisian's comments.

“Certainly just being there last week has given our coaches and team an opportunity to pause and certainly give our thoughts and prayers to those that are going through that difficult time, and certainly those in New Orleans," Day said.

The CFP quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans scheduled for New Year's Day was postponed by one day because of the terror attack not far from the Superdome. Notre Dame beat Georgia in that game.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff against Oregon, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Sarkisian was born in Torrance, California, and grew up in the Los Angeles area. He spent nine seasons on the football staff at Southern California, seven as an assistant and parts of two as head coach.

“Being from Los Angeles, a lot of friends and family there that are affected," Sarkisian said. “And so I just hope everybody out there can keep their thoughts and prayers with those, and obviously those in New Orleans, with some of the tragic events that have occurred.”