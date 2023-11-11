SportsCollegeCollege Football

Crawley accounts for 4TDs to lead Grambling over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

By The Associated Press

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Myles Crawley threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Grambling pulled away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a 43-14 win on Friday night.

After Johnny Williams' 12-yard run gave UAPB three minutes in, five minutes later, Crawley threw a 50-yard scoring pass to Javon Robinson to knot the score at 7.

Later, in the second quarter, Crawley threw a 16-yard score to Javon Robinson for a 13-7 advantage after the point-after attempt failed. The Tigers defense followed with a safety and Grambling (5-5, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took an eight-point lead to intermission.

In the third Floyd Chalk IV ran for a 31-yard touchdown with 9:32 left, and on Grambling's next drive, Crawley threw a 5-yard score to Lyndon Rash for a 29-7 advantage.

Before the quarter ended, UAPB (1-9, 0-7) scored its final touchdown when Chancellor Edwards threw an 18-yard score to Maurice Lloyd.

Edwards and Mekhi Hagens combined to complete 14-for-29 passes for 143 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME