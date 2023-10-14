Cumby's 144 yards, 2 TDs lead Delaware in 21-6 win over North Carolina A&T

NEWARK, Del. — Kyron Cumby ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, leading Delaware to a 21-6 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Marcus Yarns added 126 yards and the No. 8 FCS Fightin' Blue Hens (5-1, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Conference) totaled 322 yards on the ground.

Delaware held the Aggies to 196 total yards, which included only 31 yards passing.

Cumby's 25-yard run opened the scoring in the first quarter and he added a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 14-3 halftime lead. Ryan O'Connor's 2-yard touchdown pass to Jourdan Townsend pushed the lead to 21-3 in the third quarter.

Owen Daffer kicked two field goals for North Carolina A&T (1-5, 1-2).

O'Connor was 8-of-21 passing for 57 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Kevin White was 7-of-17 passing for 31 yards and Wesley Graves had 83 yards rushing to lead the Aggies' 165 yards on the ground.

—-

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll