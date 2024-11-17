SportsCollegeCollege Football

Zhao's four FGs, Wang's 3 TDs help Cornell knock Dartmouth out of a first-place tie atop Ivy League

By The Associated Press

ITHACA, N.Y. — Alan Zhao kicked four field goals, all of them from more than 30 yards out, and Jameson Wang threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Cornell knocked No. 24 Dartmouth out a share of the Ivy League lead, handing the Big Green a 39-22 loss on Saturday afternoon, its first home win over a ranked FCS opponent since 2006.

Zhao kicked a 48-yard field goal to open the scoring five minutes into the game, then opened the second quarter with a 36-yarder to make it a 6-0 lead. Jackson Proctor vaulted Dartmouth into the lead with a 10-yard run, but Wang answered with a four-yard pass to Parker Woodring to make it 13-7 at halftime.

The Big Green took its final lead after Grayson Saunier scored from the 8 early in the third quarter but Cornell answered with 20 straight points starting with Wang's 14-yard run to the end zone followed by a 17-yard pass to Samuel Musungu. Zhao converted from 31 yards out before Hunter Sloan scooped up a Dartmouth fumble and returned it 22 yards for a score.

Dartmouth (7-2) falls to 4-2 in the Ivy League, a game behind first-place Harvard, and plays its regular season finale next Saturday against Brown. Cornell (4-5, 3-3) travels to face Columbia next Saturday.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME