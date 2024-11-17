Zhao's four FGs, Wang's 3 TDs help Cornell knock Dartmouth out of a first-place tie atop Ivy League

ITHACA, N.Y. — Alan Zhao kicked four field goals, all of them from more than 30 yards out, and Jameson Wang threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Cornell knocked No. 24 Dartmouth out a share of the Ivy League lead, handing the Big Green a 39-22 loss on Saturday afternoon, its first home win over a ranked FCS opponent since 2006.

Zhao kicked a 48-yard field goal to open the scoring five minutes into the game, then opened the second quarter with a 36-yarder to make it a 6-0 lead. Jackson Proctor vaulted Dartmouth into the lead with a 10-yard run, but Wang answered with a four-yard pass to Parker Woodring to make it 13-7 at halftime.

The Big Green took its final lead after Grayson Saunier scored from the 8 early in the third quarter but Cornell answered with 20 straight points starting with Wang's 14-yard run to the end zone followed by a 17-yard pass to Samuel Musungu. Zhao converted from 31 yards out before Hunter Sloan scooped up a Dartmouth fumble and returned it 22 yards for a score.

Dartmouth (7-2) falls to 4-2 in the Ivy League, a game behind first-place Harvard, and plays its regular season finale next Saturday against Brown. Cornell (4-5, 3-3) travels to face Columbia next Saturday.

