Givens makes key touchdown catch and Valparaiso tops Davidson 18-17 in unusual finish

By The Associated Press

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Valparaiso blocked a punt with four seconds remaining, Gary Givens III caught a touchdown pass from Caron Tyler on the final play and Tyler threw for the 2-point conversion, lifting Valparaiso to a thrilling 18-17 victory over Davidson on Saturday.

Givens caught a well-defended pass deep in the end zone and maintained possession when he fell on top of the defender, making the score 17-16 as the fourth-quarter clock hit zero. Tyler then connected with Jake Vickers with a shovel pass up the middle for the winning two-point conversion. The touchdown was set up when Shawn Fester was credited with a blocked punt on the previous play, but the Davidson punter may have missed the ball under pressure from the rush.

Davidson led 14-10 at halftime after Mari Adams scored on an 8-yard run with 23 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Adam Zouagui's 39-yard field goal gave Davidson a 17-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Tyler was 11-for-20 passing for 157 yards and was the leading rusher with 66 yards for the Beacons (4-7, 2-5 Pioneer Football Conference).

Mason Sheron led Davidson with 110 yards rushing and the Wildcats (6-5, 4-4) ran for 228 yards as a team. Davidson quarterbacks attempted only nine passes, completing seven for 56 yards.

