Lipscombe kicks 4 field goals, defense has 4 takeaways, Presbyterian tops Dayton 28-7

By The Associated Press

CLINTON, S.C. — Peter Lipscombe kicked four field goals and Tariq Hollinger recovered two fumbles to help Presbyterian beat Dayton 28-7 on Saturday.

Quante Jennings and Worth Warner added touchdown runs for the Blue Hose (4-6, 2-4 Pioneer Football League), who won their second-straight after three straight close games, two in overtime.

After Lipscombe opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal, the Flyers (5-3, 3-2) muffed the kickoff on their 14, the punter botched the snap in the end zone four plays later to give Presbyterian a 5-0 lead.

Lipscombe then added short field goals after three rushing touchdowns. The first two were by the Blue Hose, a 12-yard run by Jennings in the second quarter and an eight-yard run by Warner in the third. Jennings finished with 89 yards.

In the closing seconds of the third quarter Mason Hackett had a two-yard run for Dayton.

Collin Hurst was 22-of-27 passing for 208 yards for Presbyterian.

Drew VanVleet was 26 of 40 for 231 with an interception for Dayton, which lost three fumbles.

