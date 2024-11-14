Winners of 3 straight, No. 18 Colorado tries to keep rolling toward Big 12 title game against Utah

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders pays no attention to the kudos or accolades his 18th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes are currently receiving. It's for the same reason he didn't listen to the criticism a season ago — just a lot of distracting noise.

“Why would we listen?” the Colorado coach said. “We know who we are, what we are, how we are, where we are going.”

Where they are going is quite simple if they keep on this winning path — straight toward the Big 12 title game and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Buffaloes (7-2, 5-1 Big 12, No. 17 CFP) have won three in a row heading into a clash with former Pac-12 foe Utah (4-5, 1-5), a struggling squad that's lost five in a row.

But the Utes have had the Buffaloes' number in recent seasons. They've won seven straight in the series, including three in a row at Folsom Field.

Sanders has nothing but appreciation for Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who’s guided the Utes to a winning season in 17 of his 19 years on the job.

“He’s a true legend,” Sanders said. “I would just wish my career could be a portion of what he’s accomplished.”

It’s been a rough stretch for the Utes, though, a team picked to win the Big 12 in the preseason media poll. They haven't won since Sept. 21 at Oklahoma State.

Colorado's quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts to run with the ball against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas. Credit: AP/Annie Rice

“You cannot take this team lightly. I don’t give a darn what their record is,” said Sanders, whose team trails No. 7 BYU (9-0, 6-0, No. 6 CFP) by a game in the Big 12 standings. “As long as he’s over there on that sideline, you better be prepared for a tough game."

Whittingham believes Colorado may have the best player in the country in two-way standout and Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter. The Utah coach praised quarterback Shedeur Sanders, too, calling him “outstanding.”

“They’re playing really good football,” Whittingham said.

Not that the Buffaloes are hearing any of the plaudits or acclaim. They've tuned everything out because positivity — as they learned last season after starting 3-0 and fading to 4-8 — can just as quickly turn to negativity.

Colorado's head coach Deion Sanders walks to the sidelines before the NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas. Credit: AP/Annie Rice

“Stop allowing people to tell you who you are,” Deion Sanders said. “Your actions, your consistency, your lifestyle, should really tell them who you are, not a voice that’s oftentimes laced with a bit of jealousy and envy about what you accomplish.”

Rebounding

The Utes are trying to turn the page on an emotional 22-21 loss to rival BYU. After the game, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan blasted the officiating crew for controversial calls during the Cougars’ winning drive. The conference publicly reprimanded and fined Harlan $40,000.

“We poured everything we had into that game, obviously as we do every week,” Whittingham said. “But that game takes a little more of an emotional toll. ... You have to move on and put things behind you, win or lose. That’s our challenge right now.”

Early start

It will be up and at ’em for Utah and Colorado with the start time set for 10 a.m. Mountain.

Both coaches are big fans of the early start. Whittingham already has the morning all mapped out for the Utes, starting with a 6:30 a.m. wake-up call, pregame meal at 7 and the bus ride to Folsom Field.

“It’s early, and to me early is great,” Whittingham said.

Early present

Colorado super-fan Peggy Coppom turns 100 next week and Sanders wants to get her an early present — another win. She’s a rallying point for Sanders as he tries to get the Buffaloes to the best possible bowl for her.

“She gives all of us that unspeakable joy, that love, that respect,” Sanders said. "She gives me so much energy every time I see her.”

National exposure

Colorado's game at Kansas next weekend was picked up by Fox, meaning the Buffaloes will appear on network TV or the flagship ESPN in all 12 games this season.

In addition, Fox's “ Big Noon Kickoff ” is in Boulder this weekend. Colorado is tied for third in combined appearances on ESPN's “College GameDay or ”Big Noon Kickoff" over the last two seasons, trailing only Michigan and Ohio State.