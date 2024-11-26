Upset Deion Sanders plans to give Travis Hunter his Jim Thorpe trophy after Colorado star snubbed

BOULDER, Colo. — Travis Hunter may be receiving his first trophy of the season — his coach's 1988 Jim Thorpe Award. Deion Sanders doesn't want his anymore.

Not after Colorado's two-way standout and Heisman hopeful was overlooked as a finalist for the award given to the nation's top defensive back. Sanders, who earned the award with Florida State, was outraged Tuesday.

“How? How is Travis Hunter snubbed by the Jim Thorpe Award?” said Sanders, whose 23rd-ranked Buffaloes (8-3, 6-2 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) close out the regular season Friday against Oklahoma State, needing a win and lots of help to make the conference title game. “You can have my award. You can have it back. Matter of fact, I’m gonna give him mine. I ain’t using it, just sitting up there collecting dust."

The list of Thorpe finalists released Tuesday included Jahdae Barron of Texas, Ohio State's Caleb Downs of Ohio State and Georgia's Malaki Starks — but no Hunter.

Hunter has three interceptions and nine pass breakups despite rarely being targeted because of his lock-down cover skills. He also preserved an overtime win against Baylor when he forced a fumble that ended the game.

“If this ain’t the most idiotic thing in college football, that he’s not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award," Sanders said. “How in the world is Travis Hunter, not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award? They just pretty much messed up all the integrity of the award, and he can have mine. Whoever’s voting down there, whoever is bringing it home — thank you, because I don’t even want mine now.”

It's one of the few awards Hunter hasn't been named a finalist for in a season where he's dominated on offense and defense. He's in the running for the Maxwell (most outstanding player), the Biletnikoff (best receiver), Bednarik (top defensive player), Paul Hornung (most versatile) and Walter Camp (player of the year) awards.

Kansas tight end Trevor Kardell (45) and Colorado corner back Travis Hunter (12) fall to the ground after Kardell made a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Then there's, of course, the Heisman, where he's the favorite, according to BetMGM as he rarely leaves the field. He's a frequent target of Shedeur Sanders, catching 82 passes for 1,036 yards and 11 TDs.

The scary hit on Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders avoided injury on a scary hit by Kansas defensive end Dean Miller that took out both of the quarterback's legs after throwing a pass in last Saturday's 37-21 loss.

Deion Sanders said both Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold and Miller reached out to him. The plan is for Miller to talk to his son.

“He’s going to apologize, and Shedeur is going to accept it. I know that because Shedeur is not upset with that,” Deion Sanders explained. “So let’s not make a big deal out of something that transpired in the heat of the battle. I know how it looked. I know how it seemed, but the guy’s trying to make a play. He’s playing ball, but they will communicate with one another, so it’s no hard feelings.”

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) rolls into the end zone with Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Bowl game for Shedeur Sanders and Hunter?

The game Friday against Oklahoma State could be the last one in a Colorado jersey for Hunter and Shedeur Sanders because they are likely top picks in the NFL draft. Deion Sanders downplayed the narrative Tuesday by saying that even if the bowl-eligible Buffaloes don't make the Big 12 title game, his talented tandem may play in a bowl game.

“It’s not the last time you’re going to see them in a Buff uniform,” Deion Sanders said. "These two and all the rest of the seniors have done a wonderful job of getting us to where we are, instilling so much expectation in our fan base and expectation in ourselves.

“So we’re going to fight and try to go out there and kick some butt and end this thing on the right note. We’re going to go to a bowl game — and end this thing on the right note.”