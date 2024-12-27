Former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson hired as the football coach at Delaware State

DOVER, Del. — Former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson is taking over the football program at Delaware State.

The school announced Jackson's hire Friday in the latest move by a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference program to hire a former NFL star as its football coach. Norfolk State hired Michael Vick last week.

“DeSean Jackson is a perfect fit for our institution — incredibly competitive, optimistic about the prospects for our collective future," said Tony Tucker, the school's new athletic director.

Jackson joins a growing list of former NFL standouts who have taken over HBCU programs in recent years. Deion Sanders had success at Jackson State before heading to Colorado, and Eddie George guided Tennessee State to the FCS playoffs this year.

“HBCUs have much to be proud of in creating a more representative America. But that story is not simply a historical one. It continues to be written and includes the elevation of HBCU scholars and scholar-athletes in every field of human endeavor,” Jackson said. “The opportunity for me to help write another chapter here at DSU is a once-in-a-lifetime moment consistent with my journey as a young boy finding his way to manhood through mentorship, accountability, achievement and discipline."

Jackson replaces Lee Hull after the Hornets went 1-11 this season. In addition to Hull's departure, the school announced earlier this month that athletic director Alecia Shields-Gadson was stepping down at the end of the year, with Tucker replacing her.

Jackson is from Los Angeles and played college football at California, but his NFL career took him through Philadelphia, Washington and Baltimore, three teams in pretty close proximity to Delaware State.

FILE -Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson poses with the WWE belt prior to an NFL football game between the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

“DeSean is like a son to me — a fierce competitor on the field, without rival, and a quality leader off of it,” said Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who coached Jackson in Philadelphia. “I could not be more supportive of his desire to coach Division I football and would stake my career on his success at Delaware State University. We are bound at the hip and are forever family. I cannot wait to see where he takes the university and where the university takes him. This is a win-win for everyone."

Delaware State will hold its first news conference with Jackson on Jan. 8.