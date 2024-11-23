Gettman kicks go-ahead FG as Villanova ends Delaware's FCS-era with a 38-28 win in finale

PHILADELPHIA — Ethan Gettman kicked what proved to be the game-winning field goal from 31-yards out midway through the fourth quarter and Brendan Bell added an insurance touchdown a minute later as Villanova pulled away from Delaware in the second half to post a 38-28 victory in the season finale on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats now have won 17 of their last 19 meetings with the Blue Hens, who played their final regular season game as an FCS-member. Delaware will join the FBS and join Conference USA for the 2025 season.

Villanova (9-3, 6-2 Coastal Athletic Association) took a 21-0 lead five minutes into the second quarter after David Avit scored from a yard out, Brendan Bell returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown and Watkins fired a 36-yard touchdown pass to Kenyon Miles.

But Delaware (9-2, 6-2) scored three times in the final eight minutes of the half, with JoJo Bermudez scoring from 14-yards out and Marcus Yarns punching in from the 1, then catching a Nick Minicucci pass for a 65-yard touchdown with :32 left.

Connor Watkins ran up the middle on a quarterback draw for a 38-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats in front, but Minicucci answered with a six-yard touchdown to Jo'Nathan Silver to send the game into the fourth quarter tied at 28-28. Gettman put the Wildcats in top for good with 8:41 left and Bell scored on a six-yard run with 7:39 remaining.

Watkins was 13 of 30 passing for 203 yards with a touchdown and an interception and carried eight times for 79 yards.

Minicucci was 18 of 33 for 195 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Yarns carried 20 times for 100 yards and caught three passes for 74 yards.

