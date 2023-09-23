SportsCollegeCollege Football

DeNobile accounts for all 4 Lafayette TDs in 28-20 victory over Monmouth

By The Associated Press

EASTON, Pa. — Dean DeNobile accounted for all four of Lafayette's touchdowns and the Leopards held on to beat Monmouth 28-20 on Saturday.

DeNobile completed 10 of 14 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 50 yards on the ground and a pair of short-yardage TD runs. His 8-yard touchdown pass to Chris Carasia stretched the Leopards' lead to 28-14 with 12:41 to play.

Jamar Curtis had 143 yards rushing on 28 carries for Lafayette (3-1).

Marquez McCray led Monmouth 80 yards in 16 plays, capped with his 2-yard TD toss to Dymere Miller with 2:01 left. On the ensuing possession, Monmouth (1-3) used all three of its timeouts and then stuffed Dallas Holmes for no gain on a fourth-and-1 at the Hawks' 31 with 1:39 to play.

The game ended with a fumble at the Monmouth 37.

McCray was 20-of-31 passing for 223 yards and threw two touchdown passes, both to Miller, who finished with 106 yards receiving on eight catches.

