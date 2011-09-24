Down 20-3 at half, Cowboys rally to win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Brandon Weeden threw for a school-record 438 yards and two scores and Justin Blackmon and Josh Cooper combined for 244 yards receiving as Oklahoma State rallied from a 20-3 halftime deficit for a 30-29 win over Texas A&M yesterday.

"We came out confident in the second half," Blackmon said. "We knew we could come back if we played our game and executed the game plan."

The Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) took advantage of three Texas A&M turnovers and numerous penalties to reel off 27 straight points in the second half to take a 30-20 lead.

Jeff Fuller caught a 4-yard touchdown pass with 2:20 remaining for A&M's first score since the second quarter to get A&M within 30-27.

A&M's defense forced a punt and the Aggies (2-1, 0-1) got the ball back with almost two minutes remaining, but Ryan Tannehill threw his third interception. Blackmon ran 39 yards into A&M's end zone on fourth down for a safety as time expired to finish off the victory.

Jeremy Smith ran untouched into the end zone on a 13-yard run that cut the lead to 20-10 early in the third quarter. Blackmon's TD catch got the Cowboys within three and they took a 24-20 lead when Weeden found Tracy Moore on a 4-yard pass after an A&M fumble.

Quinn Sharp added two short field goals in the fourth quarter to extend the lead.

Tannehill threw for 309 yards and two scores and ran for another touchdown and Ryan Swope had 105 yards receiving for A&M.

-- AP