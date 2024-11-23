Drake eases by Stetson 49-10 to secure a second straight outright Pioneer Football League title

DELAND, Fla. — Luke Bailey threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns with only five incompletions and Drake eased by Stetson 49-10 on Saturday to secure a second straight outright Pioneer Football League title.

Davion Cherwin rushed for 161 yards on 11 carries and scored two times for Drake. Jun Ahn and Luke Woodson also had rushing scores. Cherwin scored a 91-yard touchdown, the longest run in the PFL this season, to make it 21-7 early in the second quarter.

Kemani Wilson made a diving interception at the Drake 25-yard line with just over two minutes left in the first half and seven plays later, Bailey found Hunter Johnson for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 28-10 at halftime.

Drake defensive lineman Finn Claypool forced a fumble on the third play of the second half and his teammate recovered it. Then Bailey lofted a pass to Jaxon Laminack for a touchdown and a 35-10 lead.

Drake (8-2, 7-1) was coming off a 29-20 loss to Morehead State to end a 17-game PFL winning streak — the longest active conference winning streak in the FCS.

Stetson (2-9, 0-7) quarterback Brady Meitz was intercepted three times and Matt O’Connor had one of his four pass attempts intercepted.