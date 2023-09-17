Dugger-to-Caldwell connection strikes four times and Lindenwood rallies to defeat Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — Cole Dugger and Jeff Caldwell connected on their fourth touchdown pass with 1:13 remaining and Lindenwood rallied to defeat Western Illinois 43-40 on Saturday night.

The Lions drove 75 yards in 11 plays for the winning score — a 13-yard pass from Dugger to Caldwell — after Western Illinois had taken a 40-35 lead with a 14-play, 93-yard drive ending in Matt Morrissey's 20-yard TD pass to Jay Parker.

Western Illinois had 296 yards and a 31-14 lead by halftime, with Morrissey accounting for three scores. He threw for 247 yards with touchdowns of 75 yards to Jaylin Jackson on the second play of the game and 37 yards to Taj Sanders. Morrissey also had a 3-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.

But Lindenwood rallied in the second half, getting within 31-28 entering the fourth quarter. The Lions (2-1) took their first lead, 35-34, when Dugger and Caldwell connected on a 72-yard touchdown.

Dugger completed 16 of 22 passes for 270 yards with five touchdowns and was intercepted once. Caldwell caught five passes for 185 yards. Robert Giaimo had 120 yards on the ground.

Morrissey completed 26 of 41 for 392 yards with three touchdowns. Parker had 145 yards receiving and Jackson had 127 yards receiving for the Leathernecks (0-3).

