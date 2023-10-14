Duquesne cruises past Central Connecticut 44-20 behind 3 total touchdowns from Butts

PITTSBURGH — Darius Perrantes threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, Taj Butts carried it 12 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Duquesne cruised past Central Connecticut 44-20 on Saturday in its Northeast Conference home opener.

Duquesne jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 27-3 midway through the second when Butts broke free for a 58-yard touchdown, his third of the game. Butts also had a 2-yard touchdown grab to open the scoring and a 15-yard scoring run to make it 14-3.

Tedy Afful caught five passes for 135 yards with a touchdown and Darryl Powell Jr. added 61 yards and a score for Duquesne (3-3, 2-0). JaMario Clements had 16 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Matt Jenner passed for 127 yards and a touchdown, and he added a rushing score for Central Connecticut (2-4, 0-2).

CCSU has given up 30-plus points in each of its last four games, including 44 points to Delaware State last weekend.

Duquesne was home for the first time since Sept. 2, a dominating win over Division II Edinboro. The four-game road trip was its longest away stretch as an FCS member.