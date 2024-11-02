Duquesne turns back Mercyhurst 31-24 to reach first place in Northeast Conference

PITTSBURGH — Damarius Perrantes threw for two touchdowns, JaMario Clements ran for two in the fourth quarter, and Duquesne climbed into a tie for first place in the Northeast Conference with a 31-24 victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday.

The Dukes trailed 10-7 at halftime before a 64-yard pass play from Perrantes to Joey Isabella gave them their first lead, 14-10 in the third quarter. Mercyhurst answered with Adam Urena's 24-yard touchdown pass to Rylan Davison to regain the lead, then a Duquesne field goal tied it at 17 heading to the fourth.

An 8-yard touchdown run by Clements gave the Dukes a 24-17 lead, then his 86-yard touchdown blast made it a two-touchdown game late in the quarter.

The Lakers got a 10-yard touchdown pass from Adam Urena to Cameron Barmore to get within 31-24, but Duquesne recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the final minute and a half.

Duquesne (6-2, 4-0) joined Robert Morris at the top of the NEC standings. The Colonials played a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Dukes' sixth straight win is their longest since the 2018 team also won six in a row.

Perantes completed 13 of 25 passes for 247 yards and Clements added 177 yards rushing on 15 carries. Isabella had 124 yards on four receptions.

Urena had three touchdown passes for the Lakers (2-7, 0-3), completing 38 of 52 passes for 345 yards. Davison had 14 catches for 152 yards with two touchdowns.

