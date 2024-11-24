East Carolina scores 24 third-quarter points to rally and beat North Texas 40-28

DENTON, Texas — Rahjai Harris rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns and East Carolina scored 24 third-quarter points to rally and beat North Texas 40-28 on Saturday.

Harris scored on a 1-yard run at the end of the first half for the Pirates (7-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) after the Mean Green (5-6, 2-5) had taken a 21-0 lead, and then he kicked off the big third quarter with a 39-yard score. Andrew Conrad booted a 38-yard field goal and Katin Houser threw a 50-yard TD pass to Anthony Smith and a 28-yarder to Yannick Smith to lead 31-21.

Makenzie McGill's 7-yard TD run got North Texas back within three at the end of the third quarter but Conrad added another field goal and Harris capped his TD day with a 7-yarder late in the game.

Houser threw for 298 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Anthony Smith had 121 yards receiving and Yannick Smith 112.

Chandler Morris threw for 266 yards and three scores for the Mean Green. Two of those TD passes went to Blair Conwright.