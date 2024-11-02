Big plays on defense, special teams help Mercer edge East Tennessee State 37-31

MACON, Ga. — Brayden Manley recovered a fumble in the end zone, Marques Thomas had a 25-yard pick-6 and Mic Wasson returned a blocked punt 20 yards for a touchdown and Mercer held on for a 37-31 win over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

Those scores, the first of three field goals by Reice Griffith and a 34-yard touchdown pass from Whitt Newbauer to Kelin Parsons had the Bears (8-1, 5-1 Southern Conference) on top 31-14 with less than five minutes to play in the third quarter.

Gino English threw touchdown passes of 18- and 9-yards to AJ Johnson and the Buccaneers (5-4, 3-2) closed within 34-28 with 5:55 to play.

Mercer then chewed up 4:18 before Griffiths' third field goal, a 31-yarder, made it 37-28.

ETSU used two passes to gain 47 yards and opted for a quick 44-yard field goal from Ewan Johnson with 45 seconds remaining. Then the Buccaneers recovered to onside kick, the first nullified by an offside call and the second because the kicker touched the ball before it went 10 yards. The second infraction gave Mercer the ball and the Bears ran out the clock to win the homecoming game.

Dwayne Mcgee rushed for 124 yards for Mercer.

Jaylen King and English combined to go 25 of 44 for 459 yards passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Buccaneers had 13 yards rushing but Johnson (162), Ephraim Floyd (112) and Hakeem Meggett (108) all had career days receiving.

