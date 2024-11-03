Joshua Carter's 2 TD runs power Eastern Kentucky to 17-13 upset victory over Tarleton State

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Joshua Carter scored on a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter, rushing four times for all 62 yards on the game-winning drive, and Eastern Kentucky upset Tarleton State 17-13 on Saturday night.

Gabe Fletcher sacked Victor Gabalis for a 6-yard loss on a fourth-and-15 from the Eastern Kentucky 36 with 46 seconds left to preserve the victory for the Colonels (5-4, 3-2 United Athletic Conference). The Texans (7-2, 4-1), ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches' poll, saw a six-game win streak end.

Carter carried 23 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns for Eastern Kentucky. Matt Morrissey completed 6 of 11 passes for 31 yards with an interception, but he rushed 13 times for 46 of the Colonels' 243 yards on the ground.

Gabalis finished with 234 yards and a touchdown on 17-for-41 passing, but he was intercepted three times. Kayvon Britten had 154 yards on 25 carries. Benjamin Omayebu had nine receptions for 100 yards.

Gabalis accounted for the only score in the first quarter with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Cody Jackson to finish off a nine-play, 89-yard drive for Tarleton.

Corbin Poston did the scoring for the Texans in the second quarter with a 24-yard field goal 11 seconds in and a 42-yarder with 20 seconds left for a 13-7 lead. In between the field goals, D.J. Galva picked off Gabalis and returned it 37 yards to the 1-yard line. Carter ran it in on the next play to get the Colonels within three points midway through the quarter.

Tarleton's drive to open the second half ended when Maddox Marcellus intercepted Gabalis and returned it 29 yards to the Texans' 41. Eastern Kentucky turned it into a 34-yard field goal by Patrick Nations, trailing 13-10 after the only score of the third quarter.

The Texans had not lost since a 45-3 thumping at the hands of FBS member Baylor on Aug. 31.