Watkins helps lead rally to send Villanova past Eastern Kentucky in 1st round of FCS playoffs

PHILADELPHIA — Connor Watkins threw for a pair of touchdowns and Villanova rallied to beat Eastern Kentucky 22-17 on Saturday in an opening-round game of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

Villanova, seeded 11th, advances to play No. 6-seed Incarnate Word on Dec. 7.

The Colonels took a surprising 14-0 lead in the first quarter on the Wildcats' home field where Villanova hadn't lost all year. Joshua Carter took the second play from scrimmage and ran 77 yards for the first score.

Eastern Kentucky made it a two-score contest when Matt Morrissey threw an 11-yard touchdown to Marcus Calwise Jr.

Villanova got back in it with a safety early in the second, and four minutes later, Watkins threw a 13-yard touchdown to Devin Smith to reduce the Wildcats' (10-3) deficit to 14-9.

Patrick Nations kicked a 48-yard field goal for the Colonels (8-5) with 8:28 before halftime and Eastern Kentucky never scored again.

Watkins threw a 5-yard touchdown to James Welde in the third quarter and Ethan Gettman made field goals of 42 and 31 yards to seal it.