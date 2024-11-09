Visperas, Taylor each have 3 TDs, lead Eastern Washington past Northern Colorado 43-15

GREELEY, Colo. — Kekoa Visperas threw for three touchdowns, Jared Taylor accounted for three more and Eastern Washington rolled past Northern Colorado 43-15 on Saturday.

Vispers threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter to help the Eagles (3-7, 2-4 Big Sky Conference) take a 22-0 lead.

Taylor had his first short touchdown run before the Bears (1-9, 1-5) scored twice and he followed that with a second rushing touchdown and a 14-yard touchdown pass to Efton Chism III.

Visperas was 13 of 20 for 179 yards and an interception. He threw touchdown passes to Wesley Garrett for 44 yards, Michael Wortham for 34 and Chism for nine. Taylor was 3 of 4 for 20 yards and ran for 92 on 17 keepers. Malek Dotson ran for 130 yards on 17 carries and Chism had 10 catches for 93 yards.

Chrism now has 1,035 yards and 11 touchdowns on 95 catches.

Peter Costelli was 11-of-26 passing for 258 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears. He hit Brayden Munroe for a 29-yard score and connected with Carver Cheeks for a 76-yard touchdown.