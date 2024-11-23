SportsCollegeCollege Football

Downing throws for 2 TDs, runs for another, Elon tops North Carolina A&T 31-21

By The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Matthew Downing threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Elon to a 31-21 season-ending win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

The game was tied at 7 in the second quarter when the Phoenix turned a fumble recovery into a field goal. That started a string of four-straight scoring possessions.

Downing was 16 of 21 for 203 yards. Chandler Brayboy had 12 receptions for 118 yards with a score. Rushawn Baker ran for 106 yards for the Phoenix (6-6, 5-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Julian Bumper also had a 10-yard rushing touchdown on his only carry and Jamarien Dalton had a 30-yard receiving touchdown on his only catch.

Freshman Cortez Lane returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown for the Aggies (1-11, 0-8), who lost their 11th straight. Justin Fomby threw for 190 yards and a touchdown pass to Daniel Cole and Shimique Blizzard ran for 87 yards and a TD.

