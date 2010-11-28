Extra points

Miami fires coach

Miami fired coach Randy Shannon last night, hours after the Hurricanes finished a 7-5 regular season with a 23-20 home overtime loss to South Florida. Jerrell Young intercepted Miami quarterback Jacory Harris to force OT for the Bulls (7-4).

UConn in control

Jordan Todman ran 31 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns and host Connecticut moved to the top of the Big East standings with a 38-17 win over Cincinnati. It was the Huskies' fourth consecutive win.

A victory next week at South Florida would give the Huskies (7-4, 4-2) at least a share of the Big East championship. UConn would go to a BCS bowl because it holds tiebreakers over both Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Late in the second quarter with the Huskies up 17-10, Cincinnati drove to the UConn 6-yard line. But Kendall Reyes batted a pass and grabbed it out of the air and returned it 84 yards. His touchdown was called back to the Cincinnati 15 on a blocking penalty.

Irish drop Trojans

Robert Hughes scored on a 5-yard run with 2:23 to play, and Harrison Smith intercepted at the goal line with 36 seconds left as Notre Dame rallied for a 20-16 victory at USC. The Irish had lost eight in a row to the Trojans.- AP