Old Dominion, Western Kentucky to meet in Famous Toastery Bowl

Old Dominion (6-6, Sun Belt) vs. Western Kentucky (7-5, Conference USA), Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Charlotte, N.C.

TOP PLAYERS

Old Dominion: LB Jason Henderson, national leader for second consecutive season with 170 tackles.

Western Kentucky: QB Austin Reed, 3,340 yards passing, 31 touchdowns, 11 interceptions.

NOTABLE

Old Dominion: The Monarchs won their final two games, at Georgia Southern and at home against Georgia State, on the final play of the game.

Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) dives as he is tackled by Sam Houston graduate linebacker Trevor Williams (1) during an NCAA college football game in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Credit: AP/Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky: WR Malachi Corley caught 75 passes for 958 yards and 11 touchdowns and broke the Hilltoppers' career receptions record with 255.

LAST TIME

Western Kentucky 43, Old Dominion 20, in Norfolk, Va., 2021.

BOWL HISTORY

Western Kentucky wide receiver Craig Burt Jr. (19) catches a touchdown pass past Sam Houston defensive back David Fisher (5) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ky. Credit: AP/Grace Ramey

Old Dominion: The Monarchs will be playing in their third bowl game since moving up to FBS and second in three years under coach Ricky Rahne. They are 1-1.

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers will be competing in a bowl games for the fifth consecutive season and 10th time overall. They are 6-3 and have won two straight.