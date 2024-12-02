Zach Kittley finalizes agreement to take over as Florida Atlantic coach

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Zach Kittley ran one of the nation's best offenses at Texas Tech. Florida Atlantic has given him a bigger challenge.

Kittley — the Texas Tech offensive coordinator for the last three seasons — is the new head coach at FAU, with the deal getting announced on Monday night. Kittley met the Owls' players at a team meeting not long after his agreement with FAU was finalized.

“He is a man of high integrity and character, with an incredible reputation in the profession for player development,” FAU athletic director Brian White said. "Zach is one of the most innovative offensive minds in the game, and I am confident in his ability to build a championship program with an exciting brand of football that can be a source of pride for our fans, our alumni, and the FAU community.”

The 33-year-old Kittley will be formally introduced at a news conference Friday, the school said.

“I know we can win here, and we have tremendous leadership from the top down to create a championship program,” Kittley said. “I am excited to get to know the student-athletes, build a staff, and get out in the community, and engage our tremendous supporters.”

Kittley is replacing Tom Herman, who was fired two weeks ago with two games left in his second year at the school.

Kittley had stints as offensive coordinator at Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky before returning to Texas Tech — his alma mater — in 2022 in the same role. The Red Raiders have averaged 435 yards per game over the last three seasons under Kittley, 22nd best among all FBS teams.

This season saw the Red Raiders rank among the nation's best offenses: They were eighth in yards per play, eighth in points per game, 10th in yards per game and did all that at a pace nearly unmatched nationally. Texas Tech averaged 78.25 plays per game this season, just behind Syracuse's 78.33 for the national lead.

As a student assistant, then graduate assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech, Kittley helped coach Patrick Mahomes — the Kansas City Chiefs star, NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion — during his collegiate career.

FAU President Stacy Volnick called Kittley “an ideal fit.”

“What was clearly evident to me was Zach’s passion and excitement for the potential at Florida Atlantic,” Volnick said. “He is an incredibly impressive person. I am excited about his authenticity, his energy, and his family-oriented approach."

The Owls went 3-9 this season, their fourth consecutive losing record. Lane Kiffin went 27-13 with two bowl wins in his three seasons at FAU; the Owls are 22-35 in five seasons since Kiffin left for Ole Miss after the 2019 campaign.

Kittley becomes the ninth coach in program history, after program founder Howard Schnellenberger, Carl Pelini, Brian Wright, Charlie Partridge, Kiffin, Willie Taggart, Herman and Chad Lunsford — the interim coach for the final two games this season.