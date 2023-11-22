No. 25 Tennessee looking for 5th straight win over in-state rival Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 Southeastern Conference) at No. 25 Tennessee (7-4, 3-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

Line: Tennessee by 27 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tennessee leads 77-32-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Pride is on the line in this game, informally known as the Battle of Interstate 40 between programs separated by 180 miles. The Volunteers are trying to snap a two-game skid at the hands of Missouri and top-ranked Georgia. A win won't help Tennessee's bowl prospects that much. A win would give Tennessee third all alone in the SEC East. The Vols also can notch a 13th home win over two seasons. That would be their most since winning 13 over 1998 and 1999. Vanderbilt can snap a nine-game skid and notch at least one SEC victory for a second straight season under coach Clark Lea going into the offseason.

KEY MATCHUP

Tennessee is vulnerable along the offensive line and the defensive secondary with both position groups have been devastated by injuries. DB Tamarion McDonald missed last week's loss to Georgia following an issue in warmups, forcing the Vols to start a walk-on in the secondary. McDonald is expected back Saturday. The Commodores are averaging 223 yards per game.

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) throws the ball from the pocket during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Artie Walker Jr.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vanderbilt: LB Langston Patterson has led the Commodores in tackles the last three games. He will be a key component if the Commodores are to have a chance to slow down Tennessee’s potent running game.

Tennessee: QB Nico Iamaleava might get the most playing time of his freshman season and still qualify as a redshirt with this being just his fourth appearance. If Joe Milton III passes on the bowl game, that would give the Vols the chance at Iamaleava's first career start with bowls not counted for players.

FACTS & FIGURES

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

Tennessee can finish .500 or better in SEC play for a third straight season. The Vols haven't done that since a stretch of 16 straight seasons between 1989 and 2004. ... The Vols have won four straight in this series after snapping a three-game skid to its in-state rival. ... Milton had his streak of 14 games with a passing TD stopped by Georgia. … Vandy WR London Humphreys has 410 receiving yards, fifth-most by a freshman since 2008. … Vols RG Javontez Spraggins will miss Saturday’s game and the bowl game with an injury. … Vandy’s defense has come up with a turnover in every game season and has 12 interceptions. ... Tennessee has lost back-to-back games twice under coach Josh Heupel. The Vols have not lost three in a row in Heupel's three seasons.

