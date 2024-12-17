Montana St QB Tommy Mellott, Southern Utah RB Targhee Lambson lead FCS AP All-America team

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott and Southern Utah running back Targhee Lambson, both finalists for the Walter Payton Award given to the most outstanding player in the Championship Subdivision, head The Associated Press FCS All-America team announced Tuesday.

Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker, Richmond defensive end Jeremiah Grant and Mercer cornerback TJ Moore — finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award given to the top FCS defensive player — also are on the first team.

Mellott leads the FCS' most productive offense and has had a hand in 40 touchdowns for the Bobcats, who host South Dakota in a national semifinal Saturday. His teammate, offensive lineman Marcus Wehr, was a repeat first-team selection.

Mellott edged out North Dakota State's Cam Miller for first-team quarterback by one vote. Miller, the third Payton award finalist, will go into the Bison's home semifinal against South Dakota State on Saturday with 28 touchdown passes and the FCS' second-best completion rate (72.9%).

The All-America team is selected for the AP by a panel of sports information directors and sports writers who cover the FCS.

First-team offense

Quarterback — Tommy Mellott, Montana State, senior, 6-0, 208, Butte, Montana.

Running backs — Targhee Lambson, Southern Utah, senior, 5-9, 200, Spanish Fork, Utah; Lan Larison, UC Davis, senior; 6-0, 215, Caldwell, Idaho, and Kayvon Britten, Tarleton State, senior, 5-7, 195, Cincinnati.

Southern Utah running back Targhee Lambson (32) is tackled by BYU safety Ethan Slade (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Provo, Utah. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

Offensive linemen — Marcus Wehr, Montana State, senior, 6-4, 300, Billings, Montana; Charles Grant, William & Mary, senior, 6-4, 300, Portsmouth, Virginia; Grey Zabel, North Dakota State, senior, 6-6, 305, Pierre, South Dakota; Gus Miller, South Dakota State, senior, 6-3, 295, Brookings, South Dakota; Jackson Slater, Sacramento State, senior, 6-4, 316, Bellevue, Washington, and Mason Miller, North Dakota State, senior, 6-7, 305, Ada, Minnesota.

Tight end — JJ Galbreath, South Dakota, senior, 6-4, 240, Arvada, Colorado.

Wide receiver — Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington, senior, 5-11, 200, Monroe, Washington; Darius Cooper, Tarleton State, senior, 6-0, 190, St. Louis; Jalen Walthall, UIW, junior, 6-2, 180, Missouri City, Texas.

All-purpose player — Lan Larison, UC Davis, senior, 6-0, 215, Caldwell, Idaho.

Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III (89) runs after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Kicker — DC Pippin, Southeast Missouri State, senior, 6-0, 195, Springfield, Illinois.

First-team defense

Defensive linemen — David Walker, Central Arkansas, senior, 6-2, 260, Stuttgart, Arkansas; Mi'Quise Grace, South Dakota, sophomore, 6-4, 255, Cincinnati; Jeremiah Grant, Richmond, senior, 6-2, 245, South Orange, New Jersey; Josiah Silver, New Hampshire, senior, 6-2, 247, Hampton, Virginia.

Linebackers — Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri State, senior, 6-0, 215, Jackson, Missouri; Brandon Tucker, East Texas A&M, sophomore, 5-10, 225, DeSoto, Texas; Gideon Lampron, Dayton, sophomore, 5-11, 215, LaGrange, Ohio, and AJ Pena, Rhode Island, junior, 6-2, 243, Montclair, New Jersey.

Defensive backs — TJ Moore, Mercer, senior, 6-0, 185, Riverdale, Georgia; Jalen Jones, William & Mary, junior, 6-0, 190, Chesapeake, Virginia; Kenny Gallop, Howard, graduate, 6-0, 214, Portsmouth, Virginia; Saiku White, Lafayette, senior, 6-1, 209, Atlanta.

Punter — Jeff Yurk, Elon, junior, 6-2, 224, Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Second-team offense

Quarterback — Cam Miller, North Dakota State, senior, 6-1, 212, Solon, Iowa.

Running backs — ShunDerrick Powell, Central Arkansas, senior, 5-9, 180, Hoxie, Arkansas; Roland Dempster, Stony Brook, senior, 6-0, 225, Staten Island, New York.

Offensive linemen — Joey Lombard, South Dakota, senior, 6-5, 305, Anoka, Minnesota; Evan Beernsten, South Dakota State, senior, 6-4, 300, De Pere, Wisconsin; Luke Smith, East Tennessee State, graduate, 6-1, 280, Lebanon, Tennessee; Evan Roussel, Nicholls, senior, 6-2, 290, Lutcher, Louisiana; Conner Moore, Montana State, 6-5, 310, sophomore, Millbury, Ohio.

Tight end — Carter Runyon, Towson, senior, 6-6, 235, Fairfax, Virginia, and Bryzai White, Northern Arizona, senior, 6-3, 245, San Diego.

Wide receiver — Landon Ruggieri, Bryant, senior, 6-1, 207, Yorktown Heights, New York; Javonnie Gibson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, sophomore, 6-3, 205, Opelousas, Louisiana; Ja'seem Reed, San Diego, senior, 6-2, 195, Thousand Oaks, California.

All-purpose player — Sam Hicks, Abilene Christian, senior, 5-9, 190, Fort Worth, Texas, and Chandler Brayboy, Elon, senior, 6-1, 199, Pembroke, North Carolina.

Kicker — Chris Campos, Stephen F. Austin, senior, 5-11, 255, Nacogdoches, Texas, and Gabe Panikowski, Idaho State, junior, 5-10, 189, San Diego.

Second-team defense

Defensive linemen — Brody Grebe, Montana State, senior, 6-3, 250, Melstone, Montana; Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State, senior, 6-3, 289, Lakeville, Minnesota; Ckelby Givens, Southern, junior, 6-3, 250, Shreveport, Louisiana; Elijah Williams, Morgan State, senior, 6-3, 270, Jersey City, New Jersey.

Linebackers — Blake Gotcher, Northwestern State, junior, 6-1, 225, Little Elm, Texas; Adam Bock, South Dakota State, senior, 6-1, 225, Solon, Iowa; Andrew Jones, Grambling, junior, 6-2, 220, Marrero, Louisiana.

Defensive backs — Dennis Shorter, South Dakota, senior, 5-10, 195, Daytona Beach, Florida; Dalys Beanum, South Dakota State, senior, 6-1, 200, Omaha, Nebraska; Jordy Lowery, Western Carolina, sophomore, 5-11, 190, Bartow, Florida, and Rex Connors, UC Davis, junior, 6-1, 210, Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Myles Redding, Mercer, senior, 6-1, 195, Mableton, Georgia, and Jabril Hayes, Richmond, senior, 5-11, 170, Stephens City, Virginia, and JaMichael McGoy, UT Martin, junior, 5-10, 170, Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Punter — James Platte, Citadel, graduate, 6-0, 210, Aiken, South Carolina.

Offense honorable mention

Quarterback — Zach Calzada, UIW; Derek Robinson, Monmouth.

Running backs — Charlies Pierre Jr., South Dakota; Malik Grant, Rhode Island; Dwayne McGee, Mercer.

Offensive line — Vance Van Every, UT Martin; Alic Ambrosia, Central Connecticut; Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth; George Padezanin, Lehigh; Brandon Casey, Montana; Wyatt Hansen, Eastern Washington; Kobe Sixkiller, Southeast Missouri State; Reid Williams, Chattanooga; Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M; Ayden Knapik, Idaho; Malik McDaniel, Davidson; Nick Taiste, South Carolina State; Tom Elia, Richmond; Rush Reimer, Montana State.

Tight end — Lance Mason, Missouri State; Jackson Conners-McCarthy, Maris; Chris Corbo, Dartmouth; Ryder Kurtz, Cornell; Rohan Jones, Montana State.

Wide receivers — Cooper Barkate, Harvard; Jeff Caldwell, Lindenwood; Matthew Henry, Western Illinois; Bo Belquist, North Dakota; Kylon Harris, Stephen F. Austin.

All-purpose player — Junior Bergen, Montana; Darius Lewis, Southeastern Louisiana; Jermaine Corbett, Merrimack; Taco Dowler, Montana State; Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State; Sone Ntoh, Monmouth.

Kicker — Ritse Vaes, Abilene Christian; James London, Murray State; Kyle Thompson, Weber State; Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State.

Defense honorable mention

Linemen — Brayden Manley, Mercer; Finn Claypool, Drake; Matt Spatny, Lehigh; Matt Jaworski, Fordham; Keyshawn James-Newby, Idaho; Treqwan Thomas, Alabama State; Ashaad Hall, South Carolina State.

Linebackers — Eric Rankin, VMI; Eli Ennis, Nicholls; Noah Martin, Samford; Brendan Bell, Villanova; Tye Niekamp, Illinois State; Ben Bogle, Southern Illinois; Will Shaffer, Abilene Christian; Dontae Lunan, Albany.

Defensive backs — Kimal Clark, Central Connecticut; Abu Kamara, Yale; Hayden McDonald, Columbia; Mason Chambers, UIW; Alex McLaughlin, Northern Arizona; Jalen McClendon, Tennessee State; Isas Waxter, Villanova; Nahil Perkins, Fordham; Eric Haney, San Diego; Sammy Anderson, Austin Peay; Oshae Baker, UT Martin; Jeremiah Walker, Stephen F. Austin; Jarod Washington, South Carolina State; Keondre Jackson, Illinois State.

Punter — Grant Burkett, Missouri State; Hunter Green, Northern Colorado.