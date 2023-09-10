FCS-member Fordham beats Buffalo 40-37 behind CJ Montes' 5 TDs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — CJ Montes threw for 309 yards and five touchdowns, including a go-ahead score to MJ Wright with 2:37 left, and FCS-member Fordham beat Buffalo 40-37 on Saturday.

Fordham (2-1) handed Buffalo its second loss to an FCS program in two seasons. The Bulls lost to Holy Cross — also a Patriot League member — in Week 2 last season.

Buffalo kicker Alex McNulty attempted a potential game-tying 54-yard field goal with 46 seconds left but it missed to the left.

Montes had scoring strikes to four different receivers. Wright had seven grabs for 159 yards and one touchdown and Mekai Felton added six catches for 66 yards and two scores. Julius Loughridge rushed for 106 yards, all in the first half.

Montes was coming off a five-touchdown performance last week in a 46-16 victory over Wagner. He's continuing a trend set last year by Tim DeMorat, who set a school and Patriot League record with 56 touchdowns.

Cole Snyder was 24 of 30 for 265 yards and three touchdowns for Buffalo (0-2), which opened its season last week with a 38-17 loss at Wisconsin.