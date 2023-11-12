SportsCollegeCollege Football

Flores, Starling help lead Northern Arizona to 28-7 victory over Northern Colorado

By The Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Angel H. Flores threw for 167 yards, Devon Starling scored twice, and Northern Arizona defeated Northern Colorado 28-7 on Saturday.

Flores completed 18 of 22 passes, including a 22-yard TD pass to Coleman Owen. Wide receiver Xander Werner also threw a touchdown pass for NAU — a 30-yarder to Starling early in the first quarter.

Blake Haggerty scored on a 4-yard pass from Shea Kuykendall that got the Bears within 14-7 in the second quarter before Starling scored on a 6-yard run for a 21-7 NAU lead at halftime.

Flores capped the scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Starling had 76 yards on the ground and Chase Belcher added 71. The Lumberjacks (4-6, 4-3 Big Sky) rushed for 227 yards to go with their 201 yards through the air.

Northern Colorado (0-10, 0-7) had a total of 245 yards.

