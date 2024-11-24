Franklin, Dean combine for 298 yards rushing, 4 TDs to lead Florida A&M over Bethune-Cookman 41-38

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thad Franklin Jr. ran for 195 yards and three touchdowns, Kelvin Dean added 103 yards rushing and a score and Florida A&M beat Bethune-Cookman 41-38 on Saturday.

Franklin's 2-yard touchdown run tied the game 24-all with 7:49 left in the third quarter, and he broke loose on a 70-yard TD run to stretch the Rattlers' lead to 34-24 with 12:15 remaining. He also scored on a 17-yard run in the first quarter.

Franklin carried the ball 26 times and Dean finished with 14 carries that included a 11-yard touchdown run to make it 41-31 with 2:23 left. Daniel Richardson was 14-of-20 passing for 180 yards with a touchdown and interception for Florida A&M (6-4, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Dennis Palmer ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 37 rushes for the Wildcats (2-10, 2-6). Cam’Ron Ransom completed 11 of 21 passes for 196 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Maleek Huggins had seven receptions for 177 yards with a 56-yard touchdown catch. He also scored on a 77-yard punt return.

