SportsCollegeCollege Football

Prairie View A&M wins third straight in 31-12 win over Florida A&M

By The Associated Press

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Jaden Johnson threw for 193 yards and a touchdown and Lamagea McDowell ran for two touchdowns and Prairie View A&M never trailed in its 31-12 win over Florida A&M on Saturday.

After Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez made a 44-yard field goal to give the Panthers (5-5, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 3-0 lead with 11:03 left in the first quarter, three minutes later Johnson threw a 70-yard touchdown to James Burns.

After Cameron Gillis got the Rattlers (5-4, 3-2) on the board with a 41-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter. Just before halftime, the Panthers pushed their lead to 17-3 when Freddie Byrd III came up with a 35-yard pick-6 of Junior Muratovic.

Florida A&M made a game of it in the third as Gillis converted from 28 yards, and Muratovic threw a 7-yard touchdown to Jamari Gassett near the end of the quarter. The point-after attempt was blocked and the Panthers led 17-12.

But Prairie View A&M sealed it when McDowell ran it in from 2 and 4 yards on a pair of drives that lasted half the final quarter.

Muratovic threw for 150 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME