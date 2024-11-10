Prairie View A&M wins third straight in 31-12 win over Florida A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Jaden Johnson threw for 193 yards and a touchdown and Lamagea McDowell ran for two touchdowns and Prairie View A&M never trailed in its 31-12 win over Florida A&M on Saturday.

After Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez made a 44-yard field goal to give the Panthers (5-5, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 3-0 lead with 11:03 left in the first quarter, three minutes later Johnson threw a 70-yard touchdown to James Burns.

After Cameron Gillis got the Rattlers (5-4, 3-2) on the board with a 41-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter. Just before halftime, the Panthers pushed their lead to 17-3 when Freddie Byrd III came up with a 35-yard pick-6 of Junior Muratovic.

Florida A&M made a game of it in the third as Gillis converted from 28 yards, and Muratovic threw a 7-yard touchdown to Jamari Gassett near the end of the quarter. The point-after attempt was blocked and the Panthers led 17-12.

But Prairie View A&M sealed it when McDowell ran it in from 2 and 4 yards on a pair of drives that lasted half the final quarter.

Muratovic threw for 150 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.