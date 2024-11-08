SportsCollegeCollege Football

Katin Houser accounts for 6 TDs to help ECU beat Florida Atlantic 49-14

By The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Katin Houser was 17-of-22 passing for 343 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score Thursday night to help East Carolina beat Florida Atlantic 49-14.

Houser hit Chase Sowell in stride down the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown on the game's second play from scrimmage. FAU went three-and-out and, after Rahjai Harris ran on three consecutive plays for 6, 6 and 19 yards, Houser threw a 47-yard TD pass to Winston Wright Jr. that made it 14-0 with 10:33 left in the first quarter.

Wright caught an 8-yard scoring strike from Houser to make it 21-0 going into the second quarter.

Anthony Smith had three receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown for ECU (5-4, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Wright finished with 80 yards on three catches.

Florida Atlantic (2-7, 0-5) has lost nine consecutive AAC games, tied with Mississippi State for the second-longest active conference losing streak in the nation. Kent State has lost 13 straight Mid-American Conference games.

Owls starting quarterback Cam Fancher left the game with an apparent shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. Backup Kasen Weisman, a transfer from Colorado, was 20-of-35 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns and added a team-high 41 yards rushing on six carries. Weisman led a 14-play, 91-yard drive that came to an end when Gavin Gibson intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Jabari Smith Jr. caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Weisman with about 6 minutes to go in the second quarter and CJ Campbell Jr. added a 2-yard TD reception that capped the scoring with 1:07 to play.

