Maddux Trujillo's 39-yard, walk-off field goal in OT gives Temple 18-15 win over Florida Atlantic

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Maddux Trujillo made four field goals, including a walk-off 39-yarder in overtime to give Temple an 18-15 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Tyquan King had back-to-back sacks to help stall FAU's first possession of overtime.

Trujillo also converted on field goals from 54, 50 and 47 yards.

CJ Campbell’s 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in regulation pulled the Owls within 15-13. On the ensuing two-point attempt, Campbell pitched the ball to Omari Hayes off a reverse, who then tossed it to quarterback Tyriq Starks in the end zone that tied it 15-all.

Terrez Worthy's 1-yard touchdown run capped a 15-play, 87-yard drive that put the Owls up 12-7 with 7:15 to play. Evan Simon completed 24 of 41 passes for 218 yards for Temple (3-7, 2-4 American).

Campbell had 70 yards rushing on 20 carries and also scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter. Kasen Weisman and Starks combined for 19-of-36 passing for 194 yards for Florida Atlantic (2-8), 0-6 American).

