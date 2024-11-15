SportsCollegeCollege Football

Florida coach Billy Napier declares QB DJ Lagway 'ready to play' after hamstring injury

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway warms up before an NCAA college...

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway warms up before an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is “ready to play,” coach Billy Napier said Thursday on his weekly radio show.

Napier removed Lagway from the team's injury report and penciled him in to start against No. 21 LSU in the Swamp on Saturday.

Lagway practiced every day this week while progressing from a strained left hamstring. The highly touted freshman was carted off the field against Georgia on Nov. 2. Tests revealed a “less significant” injury than initially feared and now he's back in time to face the Tigers.

The Gators (4-5, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) need him. They have to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible.

LSU (6-3, 3-2) has struggled mightily against dual-threat QBs, including allowing Alabama’s Jalen Milroe to run for 185 yards and four touchdowns last week.

