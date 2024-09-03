Treshaun Ward leads Boston College in 28-13 victory over No. 10 Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —

Bill O’Brien cautioned it was just one win. What a massive first win of 2024 it was for Boston College — and for the O’Brien Era.

Treshaun Ward totaled 138 yards of offense, including a 13-yard touchdown reception, against his former team as Boston College stunned No. 10 Florida State 28-13 on Monday night.

Ward, a Tampa native who played at Florida State from 2019-22, had 77 yards rushing and 61 yards receiving as the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) totaled 263 yards rushing.

It was a resounding debut for O’Brien, who was introduced in mid-February after Jeff Hafley’s departure to become the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator.

“I’m very proud of these guys,” O’Brien said. “They were resilient tonight. To come down here against a team that really in their minds had to have this win, that’s a heck of a statement for BC. But it’s just one win.”

The Eagles’ offense produced touchdown drives of 71 yards, 68 yards and 60 yards. BC defensive back Max Tucker also intercepted DJ Uiagalelei and his 58-yard return set up the Eagles on FSU’s goal line for another touchdown.

Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, bottom right, stretches past Florida State defensive back Shyheim Brown, top right, for his team's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Credit: AP/Colin Hackley

Florida State had won five straight in the series but was overmatched on offense and defense in this one.

The Seminoles, viewed as a contender for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff, dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 2021.

“Sick to how this season started,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “I failed in preparing the team to be able to go out and respond tonight.”

Uiagalelei completed 21 of 42 passes for 272 yards and a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kentron Poitier in the third quarter, cutting BC’s lead to 21-13.

Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) scrambles away from Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Credit: AP/Colin Hackley

But BC responded on the next drive, marching 60 yards in 12 plays as Kye Robichaux’s 2-yard TD run gave the Eagles a 28-13 lead with 1:03 left in the third quarter.

Florida State scored on just one of six second-half drives.

Thomas Castellanos nearly pulled off an upset of Florida State in 2023, throwing for 305 yards and rushing for 95 yards as well as a touchdown passing and rushing in a 31-29 loss. While not as prolific on Monday, the BC quarterback completed 10 of 16 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns to go with 73 yards rushing and a 4-yard touchdown run.

“Everything we did this offseason, from a winter workout, summer workout, it led up to this,” Castellanos said. “This is what we prepared for. It all panned out.”

INJURY REPORT

BC played without Logan Taylor, who started 12 games at Virginia in 2023. Taylor had 23 career starts.

Florida State played without starting right tackle Jeremiah Byers and two reserve linebackers, Omar Graham Jr. and Shawn Murphy, on Monday. Wide receiver Hykeem Williams missed his second straight game. None of the injuries were specified.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida State is almost certain to tumble out of the top 25 following its two losses to open the season.

TAKEAWAYS

Boston College: The Eagles averaged 5.4 yards per play and converted on 9 of 16 third-down opportunities to build the upset.

Florida State: A strength going into the season has instead been a weakness. The Seminoles had just 21 yards rushing on 16 carries.

UP NEXT

Boston College hosts Duquesne on Saturday.

Florida State has a bye week and next hosts Memphis on Sept. 14.